ASO Searching for Man Wanted in Attempted Robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Deputies say last Friday a man holding a knife walked up to a woman outside of the CVS on SE U.S. 301 in Hawthorne.

The man demanded money from the woman, but she was able to defend herself from the attacker, who left empty handed.

She was not injured during the incident.

The man was wearing tan colored clothing and a mask.

