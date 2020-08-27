Cat 4 Laura Strikes Southwest LA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Rainbands of the outer Eyewall of Cat 4 Hurricane Laura are pounding the southwest LA coastline near Cameron. Winds in excess of 150 mph are likely in this area for the next several hours along with a Storm Surge of 15-20 feet. Extensive wind damage and flooding from the surge are expected as far north as I-10 and Lake Charles overnight. After pushing onshore, Laura could maintain hurricane strength all the way to Shreveport almost 200 miles inland from the coast. Flooding rainfall will also follow along Laura’s path into Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

