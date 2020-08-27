College of Central Florida opens virtual CODID-19 showcase of PPE

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Masks are a sign of the times. The College of Central Florida is featuring the protective equipment in a virtual showcase.

The Webber Center announced the opening of “Masks and Makers,” an exhibition of the various masks and PPE produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual exhibit will run through the end of September, with an in-person showcase once it is safe to do so. A link to the virtual exhibit can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.