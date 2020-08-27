Advertisement

College of Central Florida opens virtual CODID-19 showcase of PPE

The College of Central Florida is featuring the protective equipment in a virtual showcase.
The College of Central Florida is featuring the protective equipment in a virtual showcase.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Masks are a sign of the times. The College of Central Florida is featuring the protective equipment in a virtual showcase.

The Webber Center announced the opening of “Masks and Makers,” an exhibition of the various masks and PPE produced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual exhibit will run through the end of September, with an in-person showcase once it is safe to do so. A link to the virtual exhibit can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville Assistant City Manager headed for new position

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
A Gainesville assistant city manager is moving on to greener pastures.

News

Cat 4 Laura Strikes Southwest LA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Cat 4 Hurricane Laura Devastating Southwest LA with Storm Surge and 150 mph Winds

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 26, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It for Aug. 26, 2020.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

ASO Searching for Man Wanted in Attempted Robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
ASO in search of man wanted for armed robbery.

News

Armed Robbery suspect wanted

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Putnam County Commissioners Vote to Relocate Confederate Monument

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Putnam County Commission has approved a vote for a Confederate statue to be relocated.

News

Confederate statue relocating

Updated: 2 hours ago