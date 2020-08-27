Advertisement

Columbia High School senior pleads for mask mandate

To mask or not to mask? A Columbia County student gave a passionate speech to the school board, urging them to require masks in schools. The high school senior believes this battle is necessary to keep students safe.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Joshua Cohen pleaded with the Columbia County School Board to mandate masks in schools.

“I care about the people around me.”

This high school senior is forced to learn virtually to protect himself and his family.

“I am not able to attend Columbia High School in person. After viewing some of the sights from the first day of school, students bunched together.”

Cohen said optional masks are basically nonexistent in schools.

“I’ve seen maybe one out of every 10 students if that wear masks.”

In a video submitted to TV20 this week, it seems to show students crowded together with few wearing masks.

According to Cohen, his high school is doing everything they can to help implement changes.

“Columbia High School has limitations. It has a set number of square feet, and it has a set number of students. If the board isn’t willing to take the steps to protect those students, the administration is stuck.”

“I would like to compliment the administration in some facets and the work they’ve done. In a lot of ways, they don’t have control over the policies that run their school, but they’ve been especially for Columbia High School the school I attend, they’ve divided up the classes.”

He believes he is not the only person whose voice is being swept under the rug.

“I do not feel that teachers are being listened to in this context.”

Cohen said it’s simple.

“By protecting us, we protect the rest of the community.”

TV20 reached out to the Columbia County School Board as well as the school district for comment, but District 2 School Board Member Dana Brady-Giddens was the only person to answer the call. After we asked her about Cohen’s speech to the board, she said she had no comment and hung up the phone.

To find out more about the Columbia County School District and Columbia High School click on the links below.

Columbia County School District
Columbia High School

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

