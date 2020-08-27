FDOT to hold virtual meeting on Suncoast Connector

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another meeting is planned for Thursday to address the Suncoast Connector project.

FDOT’s task force will hold a virtual meeting starting at 9 a.m. Thursday morning to help people stay informed on the planned construction. People can also view plans in-person in Crystal River and Old Town.

Members of the public who choose to participate virtually should register online here by clicking on the meeting date.

People can also view plans in-person in Crystal River and Old Town. Those who wish to provide in-person comments must complete a speaker card at the physical location. The two viewing locations are at 9301 West Fort Island Trail Crystal River, FL 34429 and 823 SE 349 Hwy Old Town, FL 32680.

The expanded stretch would run from Citrus county through North Central Florida to the state line.

