Advertisement

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19 - 6pm

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

Columbia High School senior pleads for mask mandate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
To mask or not to mask? A Columbia County student gave a passionate speech to the school board, urging them to require masks in schools. The high school senior believes this battle is necessary to keep students safe.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

Latest News

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
In April, along with roughly 170 other hospitals, the North Florida Regional Medical Center joined the National Mayo Clinic Extended Access Program to study convalescent plasma.

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Flying fox receives therapy for osteoarthritis at Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida is treating a bat from Lubee Bat Conservancy with laser therapy.

National

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby is Katy Perry’s first.