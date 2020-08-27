Flying fox receives therapy for osteoarthritis at Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is treating a bat from Lubee Bat Conservancy with laser therapy.
Kuri is an elderly bat that has osteoarthritis.
UF veterinarians are giving the bat a combination of laser therapy and electro-acupuncture. They say that Kuri becomes so visibly relaxed that she even loses interest in her juice.
Both veterinarians and officials from the conservancy believe the treatment is helping make this senior bat more comfortable and improving her quality of life.
