GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville assistant city manager is moving on to greener pastures.

The Winchester, Virginia city council is appointing Daniel Hoffman as their new city manager. Hoffman has been the assistant city manager in Gainesville since July 2017. He begins work in the Shenandoah Valley on September 26th.

