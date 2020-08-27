Gainesville commissioners suggest shutting down bars & restaurants on game day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Any other year it’s unlikely to find the streets of Midtown Gainesville empty on game day. This season, that might be the case.

With the first home game set for Oct. 3rd, there’s a growing concern about the influx of people that will gather outside the Swamp, at the Midtown bars and restaurants. As a result, some city commissioners have suggested temporarily closing these businesses on game day to prevent the crowds, in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

This solution is one that even owners who have closed their businesses, by choice, in the past during the pandemic don’t agree with. For many of them, they’re going on month six of bringing in little to no revenue. Owner of several bars and restaurants, J.D. Chester, is one of them.

“If they close down bars and restaurants on game day ... one of my largest days of revenue would be erased ... and with all the things that are going on, I’ve been out of business since March 17. Basically, it would be a real kick right in the stomach,” Chester said.

For commissioners, it comes down to choosing priorities.

“The focus for me is saving lives,” Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said. “That’s where my focus is ... putting forth policies that keep our community safe. While those may have a detrimental effect on certain businesses -- and we have to find ways to help those businesses and ensure that they stay in business beyond this time -- our primary focus right now has to be on reducing chances of the virus spreading.”

Another factor in this conversation is the possibility of open container laws. This will be an ordinance brought to the city commission for review on Sept. 3rd.

