GPD arrests man for attempted murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a suspect who shot at a man in southeast Gainesville.

GPD arrested Antonio Williams, 33, on Tuesday at Carver Gardens Apartments located at 1101 SE 15th St. after shooting at a man over a dispute.

The dispute happened early Thursday morning on Aug. 20, when Williams snatched the hat off of the victim and challenged him to a fight, but the victim refused and went into his apartment.

Later that day, when the victim left his apartment, Williams pointed a firearm to his forehead and began hitting the victim with the gun. According to the police report, the victim dodged him.

As the victim saw an opportunity to run away, Williams got into a car with another passenger and began shooting at the victim as he was running away. Williams was in the front passenger seat.

“This a part of a growing concern that GPD along with all law enforcement agencies here in the greater Gainesville area have about shootings, shots fired, gun violence,” said GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover. “We ask our citizens, our neighbors to be vigilant. Anything they see out of the ordinary, let law enforcement know wherever they may be if they see something disconcerting.”

Williams was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

