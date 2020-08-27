Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 26, 2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the latest stories in North Central Florida you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. GNV Cares Dispurses Over $800,000 to Local Families and Businesses

2. Chiefland Career Center Closes

3. LifeSouth seeks donations to combat COVID-19

4. Lock it or Lose it

5. Florida Bar Rescheduled for October

6. GPD Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

7. Alachua County Public Schools Ready to Reopen Next Week

8. Putnam County Sheriff Investigates Double-Homicide

9. UF Leaders & GNV Officials Discuss Crowd Control

Here are the National Headlines you need to know about In Case You Missed It:

1. No sign of tampering with Mail-in voting

2. Bucks Boycott Playoff Game

3. IRS Sending Out Checks

4. GOP Defends Police as Racial Tensions Rise

