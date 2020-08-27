Judge vacates stay in FEA lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has vacated the automatic stay in the Florida Education Association’s lawsuit against the state.

Judge Charles Dodson made the decision on Thursday. This comes after the state appealed the decision after a judge ruled the state’s order to reopen schools by Aug. 31 unconstitutional.

The state could appeal against the decision.

In the original ruling, the judge struck portions of the reopening order he deemed unconstitutional.

“The judge didn’t order all schools have to be closed. What he said was those parts of the Commissioner’s order that conditioned funding upon arbitrarily opening brick and mortar schools before the end of August is unconstitutional,” said FEA attorney Ron Meyer.

