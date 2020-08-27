Advertisement

Judge vacates stay in FEA lawsuit

Buses are lined up
Buses are lined up(WLUC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has vacated the automatic stay in the Florida Education Association’s lawsuit against the state.

Judge Charles Dodson made the decision on Thursday. This comes after the state appealed the decision after a judge ruled the state’s order to reopen schools by Aug. 31 unconstitutional.

The state could appeal against the decision.

In the original ruling, the judge struck portions of the reopening order he deemed unconstitutional.

“The judge didn’t order all schools have to be closed. What he said was those parts of the Commissioner’s order that conditioned funding upon arbitrarily opening brick and mortar schools before the end of August is unconstitutional,” said FEA attorney Ron Meyer.

Stay with WCJB as we follow this developing story.

You can read the full order here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two arrested for attempted robbery at Hawthorne

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Cat 4 Laura Strikes Southwest LA

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Potter
Hurricane Laura weakening as it heads north

News

FDOC employee arrested for sexual misconduct

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida Department of Corrections employee was arrested for sexual misconduct.

News

Two arrested for attempted robbery at Hawthorne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two people are behind bars after trying to rob a woman at knife point.

Latest News

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

UF artificial intelligence supercomputer to bring new opportunities to NCFL

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The University of Florida has formed a 70 million dollar partnership with technology company, Nvidia, to develop the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputer at any university.

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 26, 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It for Aug. 26, 2020.

News

ICYMI

Updated: 13 hours ago