NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a topic making national headlines - on Sunday the FDA announced that it has authorized the use of ‘convalescent plasma’ to treat COVID-19 outside of a study.

On Twitter, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn addressed whether the decision was politically motivated writing, “The decision was made by FDA career scientists based on data submitted a few weeks ago.”

He also made several other Tweets about the plasma discussion.

I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified. What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction. — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) August 25, 2020

Back in north central Florida, in April, along with roughly 170 other hospitals, the North Florida Regional Medical Center joined the National Mayo Clinic Extended Access Program to study convalescent plasma.

So far the medical center has treated more than 170 people.

“About two months ago, Mayo Clinic published their initial data which showed that this procedure was safe. Now what’s coming out is what’s called a signal that it works as well, and so we’re continuing with those randomized control trials at this point,” said Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at NFRMC Christopher L. Bray said.

But to continue this work, they need more donors like Michael Swindling.

“It really starts back when I was in the hospital. It kind of came out of no where. We weren’t really expecting for me to get sick or get as sick as I did. My wife was at home with the three kids and she was also sick to the point of having to go to the ER a couple of times while I was in the hospital,” Swindling said

Swindling said he goes to donate as often as he can, he’s even lost count.

“My wife and I both told the LifeSouth group that any time that they want us to come in just give us a call,” Swindling added.

And doctors are really relying on future donations.

“The more it’s available, the more we can really understand who it’s working best for, under what circumstance it’s working best for and just make sure we’re treating the right people at the right time,” Bray said.

Anyone who has had and recovered from COVID-19 can donate, but only after they’ve waited 28 days after recovering from the virus with no further symptoms.

