Ocala civic theater filling its seats with cutouts

You can purchase a cut out of yourself or your even your pet for a theater night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Civic Theater is taking its cue from the MLB and filling its seats with cutouts.

To help the theater with social distancing, cardboard cutouts will be placed in the seats that need to remain empty. The theater is giving its patrons the opportunity to customize their own cutouts.

The stand-ins are 40″ x 16″ and come with two costumes.

You can upload a photo of yourself, someone else or even your pet. There is no limit to how many cutouts you can purchase. Your cutouts may be seated in a variety of locations throughout the season.

Each cut-out costs $100 and is yours to keep after the season.

The deadline is set at Sept. 10. You can purchase those cutouts here.

