Putnam County Commissioners Vote to Relocate Confederate Monument

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Confederate monument is set to be removed.

After large protests, Putnam County Commissioners vote four to one to remove a Confederate statue.

The monument stands outside the county courthouse.

A public committee will be appointed to recommend where to relocate the figure.

The statue of a Confederate soldier sits atop a 20-foot granite base and was erected in 1924.

