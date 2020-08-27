Putnam County Commissioners Vote to Relocate Confederate Monument
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Confederate monument is set to be removed.
After large protests, Putnam County Commissioners vote four to one to remove a Confederate statue.
The monument stands outside the county courthouse.
A public committee will be appointed to recommend where to relocate the figure.
The statue of a Confederate soldier sits atop a 20-foot granite base and was erected in 1924.
