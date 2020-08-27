Putnam County Commissioners Vote to Relocate Confederate Monument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another Confederate monument is set to be removed.

After large protests, Putnam County Commissioners vote four to one to remove a Confederate statue.

The monument stands outside the county courthouse.

A public committee will be appointed to recommend where to relocate the figure.

The statue of a Confederate soldier sits atop a 20-foot granite base and was erected in 1924.

