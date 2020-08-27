Advertisement

Search intensifies for missing father of NFL player in Florida

Search teams are now using all-terrain vehicles, swamp buggies, and horses in the search for the father of NFL player Mackenzie Alexander.
Search teams are now using all-terrain vehicles, swamp buggies, and horses in the search for the father of NFL player Mackenzie Alexander.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams are now using all-terrain vehicles, swamp buggies, and horses in the search for the father of NFL player Mackenzie Alexander.

His 65-year-old father was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in Okeechobee county. The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback reportedly left training camp after his father was reported missing.

He was later arrested for battery after a confrontation with the man who last saw his father. Authorities say Alexander punched the man in the face several times.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cat 4 Laura Strikes Southwest LA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Quinlan
Cat 4 Hurricane Laura Devastating Southwest LA with Storm Surge and 150 mph Winds

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

In Case You Missed It: Aug. 26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In Case You Missed It for Aug. 26, 2020.

Latest News

News

ICYMI

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

ASO Searching for Man Wanted in Attempted Robbery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
ASO in search of man wanted for armed robbery.

News

Armed Robbery suspect wanted

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Putnam County Commissioners Vote to Relocate Confederate Monument

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Putnam County Commission has approved a vote for a Confederate statue to be relocated.

News

Confederate statue relocating

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

“This is one saddest days we’ve had this year:” Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate teen double homicide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
The bodies were found in a multi-family home in Melrose Wednesday morning. No one else in the home was injured.