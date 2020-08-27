Search intensifies for missing father of NFL player in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Search teams are now using all-terrain vehicles, swamp buggies, and horses in the search for the father of NFL player Mackenzie Alexander.

His 65-year-old father was reported missing Tuesday and was last seen in Okeechobee county. The Cincinnati Bengals cornerback reportedly left training camp after his father was reported missing.

He was later arrested for battery after a confrontation with the man who last saw his father. Authorities say Alexander punched the man in the face several times.

