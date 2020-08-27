Advertisement

SEC volleyball & soccer condensed, conference-only this fall

Cross country earliest fall sport to debut, Sept. 11
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Southeastern Conference released an updated fall sports schedule for cross country, soccer, and volleyball on Thursday, with COVID-19 developments in mind.

Runners will be the first to compete. Cross Country can start on Sept. 11, but will have a maximum of three meets prior to the conference championship meet on Oct. 30.

Soccer teams can kick off the season Sept. 18 and will play exclusively SEC opponents. Schools will play no more than once per week until the conference tournament, Nov. 13-22.

Volleyball has the latest start date of Oct. 16. Schools will play eight regular season matches, but in a most unusual development, schools will only face four different teams. Those head to head matchups will take place in back to back nights on the same weekend.

Game-by-game schedules have yet to be announced. SEC soccer and volleyball teams will also compete in the spring semester.

