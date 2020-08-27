St. Francis conditioned to be marathon men

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The St. Francis Wolves checked in at 3-8 last season and will be challenged to improve on that win total in 2020.

The Wolves have a roster of just 22 varsity players and starters will play both offense and defense for head coach Scott McDaniel.

“There’s always Plan B, whether it be using two or three formations to get us through a game, or get us through a series if somebody goes down,” said McDaniel. “We have to have a backup plan for everybody. 150 snaps is a lot for anyone, so we have to rest the key guys at least.”

Receiver Omarion Littles is among that standouts returning for the Wolves after a 51-catch sophomore season. Senior Tylan Roundtree will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.

St. Francis visits St. Joseph Academy for a preseason kickoff classic on Sept. 4 before opening regular season play on Sept. 11 at Aucilla Christian.

