Advertisement

St. Francis conditioned to be marathon men

Small roster means a lot of field time for Wolves
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The St. Francis Wolves checked in at 3-8 last season and will be challenged to improve on that win total in 2020.

The Wolves have a roster of just 22 varsity players and starters will play both offense and defense for head coach Scott McDaniel.

“There’s always Plan B, whether it be using two or three formations to get us through a game, or get us through a series if somebody goes down,” said McDaniel. “We have to have a backup plan for everybody. 150 snaps is a lot for anyone, so we have to rest the key guys at least.”

Receiver Omarion Littles is among that standouts returning for the Wolves after a 51-catch sophomore season. Senior Tylan Roundtree will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines.

St. Francis visits St. Joseph Academy for a preseason kickoff classic on Sept. 4 before opening regular season play on Sept. 11 at Aucilla Christian.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Columbia staying cautious with approach to season

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Defensive coordinator to run Tigers on the field.

Sports

St. Francis faces season challenges

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

Columbia's Brian Allen to step away from on-field duties

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

From the Top Rope

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:44 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
TV20's Chris Pinson shares the unique journey of a local wrestler training to become the next big name in professional wrestling.

Latest News

Sports

Lucas Giolito tosses no-hitter for White Sox

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Fifth-year MLB pitcher strikes out 13, walks one in dominating effort against the Pirates.

Sports

Gators increase intensity of fall camp

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Coach Mullen discusses communicating with his team while masked.

Sports

Gator football team has second day in full pads

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT

Sports

Eagles bring youth into 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Oak Hall tries to build off 2019 success.

Sports

GHS faces challenges head on

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT
Hurricanes coming off first losing record in over a decade.

Sports

Gators 8th in preseason AP poll

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Seven SEC teams make Top 25