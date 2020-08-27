Advertisement

Still very few details available about suspected double homicide in Melrose.

The investigation continues as still no word how two juvenile boys ended up dead in suspicious circumstances near Melrose.
By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There are still many questions about the two teenagers found dead in a home near Melrose which law enforcement is investigating as a double homicide.

“More than 24 hours later after two juveniles were found dead, investigators continue to search for answers. They’ve been in and out of the house all day on Thursday.”

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says there were at least 4 people in the home, two were uninjured.

Neighbors like Vicki Davis who live nearby say it’s normally a quiet neighborhood but once law enforcement started coming down their road they knew something serious had happened. “If anything happens it’s like 2 or 3 cops at a time, but Wednesday it was more than 20 cops, 2 ambulances, and a fire truck. I have never seen anything like that before.”

According to a post on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page they have released limited information to try and get justice for the two boys who died. They went on to say people spreading rumors and theories is not helping the investigation.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says they are asking for help from anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area before 10:30 am. The bodies were sent to Daytona for autopsy. Information about the cause of death has yet to be released.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

