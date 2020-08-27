Advertisement

“This is one saddest days we’ve had this year:” Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate teen double homicide

The bodies were found in a multi-family home Wednesday morning. No one else in the home was injured.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two teenagers were found dead in their home Wednesday morning near Melrose and law enforcement is looking for the killer.

Neighbors are advised to stay inside and if they see something, to call Putnam County dispatch. Investigators say the crime happened in a multi-family home, two other residents inside are unharmed.

Just before 11 am Putnam Sheriff's deputies were at 129 Shiloh Road near Melrose. Sheriff Gator DeLoach said, "this is one of the saddest days we've had this year."

After receiving a call that two teenage boys who neighbors say just moved in were found dead in separate rooms. The cause of death has not been released nor has any information on if the two boys were enrolled in school.

DeLoach said the teens could be anywhere from 12 to 16 years old. "We hope that through some of our investigative efforts, we'll be able to actually make some sense of this if we can and you know our role here. Since these two individuals are no longer with us is to be their voice now."

DeLoach’s deputies are partnering with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for what he says is a complex and detailed crime scene. It drew neighbors out of their homes with concerns.

Kenny Masters didn’t know much about what could have happened a few doors down from his parent’s home. “It’s really sad and crazy. I’ve lived here 18 years and nothing like this has happened in this neighborhood.”

Masters also wasn't familiar with any current neighbors but said he was shocked the murders happened in the area. "We all come down and play basketball here and fish down in the lake. You know it was never nothing like this in our neighborhood let alone town of melrose."

Masters sent his condolences to the family and said, "so it's a very sad situation for anyone, anything like that to happen to anybody at any age. But you know kids who had their whole lives ahead of them."

As Putnam County Deputies clear out from the scene here on Shiloh Rd., investigators work to put the pieces together and find out what happened to those two teens in this Melrose home.

