Two arrested for attempted robbery at Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are behind bars after trying to rob a woman at knife point.

Anthony Shmiel and Daphne Andrews Chowdhury were both arrested in connection to the armed robbery that occurred at the CVS in Hawthorne.

According to Alachua County Sheriff’s office, a man holding a knife walked up to a woman outside the pharmacy, demanding money from the victim. Meanwhile, deputies say a female suspect attempted to open the victim’s car. The victim was able to defend herself and the suspects fled.

After watching surveillance video, deputies say they had probable cause to arrest Shmiel and Chowdhury.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to Alachua County Jail with bonds of $100,000 each.

