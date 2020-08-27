UF artificial intelligence supercomputer to bring new opportunities to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has formed a 70 million dollar partnership with technology company, Nvidia, to develop the fastest artificial intelligence supercomputer at any university.

This project will help UF reach its goal of becoming a top five public university and a national leader in artificial intelligence.

By integrating AI across UF’s campus, the hope is to address challenges like rising seas, personalized medicine, data security, and aging populations.

The Vice President of Research at UF, David Norton, said this resource will transform the future of the university.

“The University of Florida is going to have, from any university on the planet, the best machine that does this in terms of educational opportunities, training and research,” said Norton. “It’s really exciting to know that’ll we’ll be apart of that cutting edge.”

Norton said this initiative will benefit everyone across campus.

“Our real plan, and where we plan to leverage the current UF strengths, is to have AI engaged in every single college here at the university, push it into all the academic programs and to make it accessible to all the research disciplines.”

New curriculum will be developed outside of UF too, including programs aimed to encourage teens interest in STEM and AI.

In the next two years, UF anticipates hiring 100 new faculty members for the project.

Norton said the machine itself is on track to be delivered to UF in late 2020 and is set to be turned on in early 2021.

