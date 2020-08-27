UF College of the Arts launches Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new center will be coming to the University of Florida to honor and research different cultures and the arts throughout the state.

The College of the Arts at UF will be hosting a virtual launch event for The Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship also known as CAME on Tursday night at 6-30 p.m. via zoom.

CAME was created to facilitate innovation and ingenuity of diasporic and migratory communities in Florida.

The virtual launch event will host two live Q & A sessions about the new center for people to participate in.

“I believe that what we’ve been able to accomplish as far as bringing together this type of cohort who are focused an aligned with the mission of this center is really going to catapult us to some amazing discoveries, amazing networking development, and amazing innovation in this space,” said UF CAME Director Osubi Craig. “Ee’re really proud to connect with collaborators and host this type of intersector, multi-university industry-building initiative.”

One of the projects the center will be launching is a program that is in partnership with Howard Bishop Middle School called the Virtual Creative Arts Academy to provide the arts virtually to middle and high school students.

To participate in CAME’s virtual launch event, click the link below.

