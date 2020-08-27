Advertisement

UF researchers identify new method to control toxic algae growth

University of Florida researchers have identified a new method to control the growth of toxic algae.
University of Florida researchers have identified a new method to control the growth of toxic algae.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers have identified a new method to control the growth of toxic algae.

Warm water temperatures during the summer months and pollution creates a favorable environment for algae growth.

The toxic blue-green algae threatens drinking water supply wildlife, and agriculture.

UF professor Dr. Yousong Ding and his research team identified the enzyme dihydroxyacid dehydratase also known as DHAD as a target for hindering its growth and used chemicals to block the function of the enzyme.

“We want to see how nature develops this and how nature responds to this problem and how can you learn from this principle to help us manage this crisis better and more efficiently,” Ding said. “if we understand how nature handles these things, we can use it as a strategy to have our answers as well.”

Ding and his research team has been working on this project for about five years.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

