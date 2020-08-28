Alachua County Public Schools prepare for first day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Alachua County have a few days left of summer before they join other North Central schools districts and head back to school on Monday.

Alachua County Public Schools posted and sent out a video showing what the new school year will look like with increased safety precautions.

Those precautions start at home. The school board is asking parents to screen their kids for COVID-19 symptoms, even before students head out the door to go to school.

Once students arrive to campus, they will be expected to wear a mask and have their temperature taken at the beginning of the school day.

A student with a temperature of 100.4 or above will be sent to the school nurse. If they need to go home, they will wait in a designated isolation area until they can be picked up.

Howard Bishop Middle School student, Skylar Blodgett, said even though this year will be different, she can’t wait to finally go back to school.

“I think it’s going to be a lot easier to do it in school because then I can be more focused and around my teacher so I can ask her questions so I think it’ll be a lot more easy,” said Blodgett.

Other safety measures include: hand sanitizing stations, modified traffic flow of hallways to limit interaction, and use of outdoor spaces.

