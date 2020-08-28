Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

MELORSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in connection with the death of two teenage boys slain inside their home.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, they arrested Mark Wilson for the killing of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

During a Friday morning press conference, the sheriff told reporters that Wilson was a long time family friend and the aunt’s boyfriend.

DeLoach says Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons, however, the sheriff has yet to announce a motive.

The boys’ mother and younger sibling were both at home, however, were unharmed. The father was not at home at the time.

“This arrest is only the first step in bringing Robert and Tayten justice,” DeLoach said. “My sincere hope is that the death penalty is pursued in these senseless murders.”

Wilson will make his first appearance on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.