Advertisement

Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

Mark Wilson will have his first appearance on Saturday
Mark Wilson will have his first appearance on Saturday(Putnam Sheriff's office)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELORSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in connection with the death of two teenage boys slain inside their home.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, they arrested Mark Wilson for the killing of 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year old Tayten Baker.

During a Friday morning press conference, the sheriff told reporters that Wilson was a long time family friend and the aunt’s boyfriend.

DeLoach says Wilson used a hammer and a knife as his murder weapons, however, the sheriff has yet to announce a motive.

The boys’ mother and younger sibling were both at home, however, were unharmed. The father was not at home at the time.

“This arrest is only the first step in bringing Robert and Tayten justice,” DeLoach said. “My sincere hope is that the death penalty is pursued in these senseless murders.”

Wilson will make his first appearance on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office holds presser after man arrested in connection to double murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Putnam County Sheriff's office will meet with the media at 10 a.m. to discuss the arrest of the two boys slain on Wednesday.

News

Names of two juveniles killed in Melrose released

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/28

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here’s what you missed during our weekly chat.

News

CARES Act financial assistance is still available in Columbia County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Columbia County commission approved $2,000,000 in CARES Act funding for residents experiencing financial hardship.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Public Schools prepare for first day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Public Schools posted and sent out a video showing what the new school year will look like with increased safety precautions.

News

Petition calls for creation of new county in North Central Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden has created a petition calling for the creation of Springs County.

Elections 2020

Many primary election mail-in ballots cast, not all counted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
It was a record-breaking use of mail-in ballots during the primary election last week. But not all those votes were counted.

News

Organization grants $2.5 million to expand mental health services for public elementary schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The money will be used to pay for mental health counselors for up to 3 years.

News

UF IFAS hosts program on organic and sustainable methods for home gardeners

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF IFAS is hosting a program from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., covering the essentials of producing a garden or food crop organically and sustainably.

News

“It’s been a juggling act:” Judge sides with FEA and lifts stay in school reopen lawsuit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County schools are still set to open on Aug. 31 following a judge's decision to lift the stay on the FEA lawsuit