Bat in Micanopy area tests positive for rabies

(WEAU)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bat in the Micanopy area has tested positive for rabies.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County issued an alert on Friday, telling residents to stay aware of their surroundings.

They suggest people avoid all contact with wildlife: particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

“An animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not received a rabies vaccination,” the organization said in a press release. “Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated, while rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations. This notice is designed to give public awareness but should not give residents a false sense of security if their area has not been named.”

Rabies can be fatal to humans and warm-blooded animals. If exposed treatment should start as soon as possible.

If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to your county health department. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek immediate veterinary assistance for the animal, and contact your county’s Animal Services department.

