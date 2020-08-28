Big Brothers Big Sisters accepting applications for children, mentors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ’Big Brothers, Big Sisters’ program of Alachua County is now accepting applications for both children and mentors.

Mentors are matched one-on-one with children who have similar interests or backgrounds. While the two would typically meet in-person each month, the program is currently only offering virtual meetings due to COVID-19.

Children must be between the ages of 5 and 13 for their initial match, but are welcome to stay in the program throughout high school.

“We do try to cover the needs of the child as a whole, and so we do have an academic focus,” Alachua County Program Director Jasmyn Copeland said. “But we also want to consider the child and who they are and what their needs are as an individual. And so that may look like life skills, it might look like just lending a listening ear. We really work hard to meet the child where that child is at.”

If you are interested in being a Big, or signing up your child as a Little, please contact Jasmyn Copeland at JasmynC@BBBSTampaBay.org. Potential mentors are also invited to attend a virtual Orientation & Training session to learn more about the programs and, if interested, begin the enrollment process. The complete orientation schedule can be found at https://bbbstampabay.org/be-a-big.

