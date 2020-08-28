Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters accepting applications for children, mentors

Mentors are matched one-on-one with children who have similar interests or backgrounds.
Mentors are matched one-on-one with children who have similar interests or backgrounds.(Big Brothers Big Sisters)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The ’Big Brothers, Big Sisters’ program of Alachua County is now accepting applications for both children and mentors.

Mentors are matched one-on-one with children who have similar interests or backgrounds. While the two would typically meet in-person each month, the program is currently only offering virtual meetings due to COVID-19.

Children must be between the ages of 5 and 13 for their initial match, but are welcome to stay in the program throughout high school.

“We do try to cover the needs of the child as a whole, and so we do have an academic focus,” Alachua County Program Director Jasmyn Copeland said. “But we also want to consider the child and who they are and what their needs are as an individual. And so that may look like life skills, it might look like just lending a listening ear. We really work hard to meet the child where that child is at.”

If you are interested in being a Big, or signing up your child as a Little, please contact Jasmyn Copeland at JasmynC@BBBSTampaBay.org. Potential mentors are also invited to attend a virtual Orientation & Training session to learn more about the programs and, if interested, begin the enrollment process. The complete orientation schedule can be found at https://bbbstampabay.org/be-a-big.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bat in Micanopy area tests positive for rabies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County issued an alert on Friday, telling residents to stay aware of their surroundings.

News

GRU crews helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GRU crews continue to help Louisiana residents after Hurricane Laura ravaged the area.

News

GRU crews help with Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Weekend Viewing Guide

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Viewing Guide for August 28, 2020

News

Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
We are learning more details about the brutal slaying of two teenage boys in Melrose.

News

LIVE: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office holds presser after man arrested in connection to double murder

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Putnam County Sheriff's office will meet with the media at 10 a.m. to discuss the arrest of the two boys slain on Wednesday.

News

Names of two juveniles killed in Melrose released

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 08/28

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here’s what you missed during our weekly chat.

News

CARES Act financial assistance is still available in Columbia County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Columbia County commission approved $2,000,000 in CARES Act funding for residents experiencing financial hardship.