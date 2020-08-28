Advertisement

Bobcats work towards improvement

Gainesville 7A program 5-5 last season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After wining the city title against rivals GHS and Eastside a year ago, the Buchholz Bobcats hope to take the next step this fall, and that’s the state playoffs.

Buchholz opens play with a kickoff classic preseason game Sept. 4 against Trinity Christian before hosting Oakleaf in week one.

Head coach Mark Whittemore has quarterback Jack Hevesy returning, plus running back Quan Smith. Defensively, The Bobcats are led by safety Damien Curtis and defensive end Matt Clayton.

“I’m very excited,” said Curtis. “These 4 years kind of went by quick. I’m ready to get out here for the season to start so all the work we put in all summer it goes to good use.”

