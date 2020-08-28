CARES Act financial assistance is still available in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - CARES Act financial assistance is still available for those who need it in Columbia County.

The Columbia County commission approved $2,000,000 in CARES Act funding for residents experiencing financial hardship.

Households can receive up to $3000.

The program is managed by United Way of Suwannee Valley and Catholic Charities of Lake City.

You can fill out the Columbia County CARES Act Individual Assistance Grant Application here.

