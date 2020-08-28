Advertisement

Families consider private school learning option

Small class sizes and a safe space are a couple of ways a north-central Florida private school is attracting families during this pandemic. Cornerstone Academy opened their doors a few weeks ago, but with public schools in Alachua County set to open on Monday, many families are taking a closer look at the private school option.
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Headmaster of Cornerstone Academy David Leino said most families decided to return to school, and with public schools set to return on Monday in Alachua County, families are now taking a closer look at private schools.

“What is interesting is the closer we get to the public schools opening-up, we’re actually finding there is a lot more tours coming in.”

“We’ve actually got a lot more interest coming in from the public schools.”

However, school district officials across north-central Florida don’t always know whether families are choosing private schools.

“We have no idea when it comes to the number of students who have chosen private schools because they are not required to tell us that. We will have a better idea once we get today’s [Friday] attendance numbers, and we’ll be able to lookout really how the numbers pan out not just in terms of students attending but how they’re attending. Brick and mortar, traditional face-to-face or online,” said Kevin Christian, the Director of Public Relations for Marion County Public Schools.

Leino believes this K12 private school of about 140 students provides families with a “smaller bubble.”

“We have classes that range from anywhere from 10 to 15 students. There are a few classes that have one or two students online, some classes we have three or four.”

In other cases, all of the students are in class.

Cornerstone Academy has implemented multiple measures to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy during this time.

“We’re following the CDC regulations of social distancing, students wearing masks. We’ve got outside hand washing stations, so that way, students don’t have to congregate in the bathrooms after PE and after lunchtime. They have multiple areas where they can wash their hands. We’ve got hand sanitizing stations set up and oneway pathways in the hallways, so that way, students aren’t crossing over each other as much,” said Leino.

He added, “Our general philosophy at our school is we’re doing everything with love. If we can do more, and that’s what actually loves our older teachers, and that’s what loves the families that maybe have those grandparents at home. The more we can do is a community of love, and so we are trying our best to do everything.”

At the time of the interview, Leino said they only had one student test positive for COVID-19, and now the school is officially virus-free.

