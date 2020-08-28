Advertisement

FEA lawsuit stay reinstated

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The stay on a judge’s order allowing local districts the choice of whether to reopen schools is back.

The First District Court of Appeals has reversed Judge Charles Dodson’s decision to lift the stay. The judge found the state’s order requiring schools to reopen brick and mortar classes by Aug. 31 to be unconstitutional

The state appealed, triggering a stay which was upheld by the appeals court.

This comes after a long legal battle between the Florida State Department of Education and the Florida Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the state.

With this recent news, school districts will need to open brick and mortar schools by Monday, if they wish to receive state funding.

