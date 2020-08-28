Florida Gateway College gets $2.3 million grant for Commercial Driving training facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under a year, Florida Gateway College will have one of the biggest truck training pads in North Florida. The $2.3 million Economic Development Administration grant is being put towards a 28,000-square foot pad for training within the school’s Commercial Driving License program.

According to the president of Florida Gateway College, Lawrence Barrett, the past two years of planning and the current construction process will certainly pay off.

”Oh it’s definitely worth it,” he said, “and very helpful to people -- getting them from a short term training program to a career is very important to us.”

Barrett says there’s currently a high demand for truck drivers around the world, including right here in Florida. The new project will provide over 1,000 students a year with the opportunity to move on to lucrative careers with their CDL license.

“I am hearing between $50-$60,000 salary for [CDL drivers] ... good paying jobs for North Florida, when the average median salary for this community is about $33,000 ... so it’s very good and very important for us to do as a college.”

Not only will it benefit Florida Gateway College’s CDL program, but it will also benefit local first responders as it is available to the sheriff’s office as well as other departments.

“We’ll be training with corrections, public safety and a bunch of different other projects,” Barrett said.

The project is expected to be done in just under a year but project supervisors say it could be done within the next six months.

