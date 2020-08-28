GRU crews helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

LAFAYETTE, La. (WCJB) - Crews from Gainesville Regional Utilities continue to help in Hurricane Laura recovery.

According to GRU, its mutual aid crew will likely spend another day or two in Lafayette, La. to help restore power to residents, before they moved to another part of the state impacted by the hurricane.

GRU spokesperson Dave Warm says, the crew replaced a broken pole, among other things on Thursday and are expected to work in backyard lots on Friday.

“Which means they are climbing poles - hard work to restore, maybe, 40 or 50 customers at a time,” said Warm.

Laura was a category four storm that unleashed heavy rain and twisters along the Gulf Coast and inland.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses are without power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

Laura has been blamed for six deaths so far.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.