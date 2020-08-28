ICYMI: August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A plea for face masks by one high school senior; a debate on whether or not restaurants should close on game day; and a college football coach weighing in ’Black Lives Matter:’ ‘In Cased You Missed It’ covers all of your local and national headlines of your day - all in one place.
Here is the top stories from Thursday.
Local Headlines
- Columbia High School senior pleads for mask mandate
- Gainesville commissioners suggest shutting down bars and restaurants on game day
- Gators head coach Dan Mullen: ‘We’re seeing racial injustice has happened’
- Names of two juveniles killed in Melrose released
- UF College of the Arts launches Center for Arts, Migration, and Entrepreneurship
- Columbia County Report: Aug. 27
- Two arrested for attempted robbery at Hawthorne
- FDOC employee arrested for sexual misconduct
- UF artificial intelligence supercomputer to bring new opportunities to NCFL
National Headlines
- Trump, on huge White House stage, decries Biden, radicals
- Pelosi, Meadows talk $2.2T virus aid, but no deal in sight
- Dog food sold nationwide recalled over salmonella concern
- As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery
- Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats
