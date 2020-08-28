ICYMI: August 27

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A plea for face masks by one high school senior; a debate on whether or not restaurants should close on game day; and a college football coach weighing in ’Black Lives Matter:’ ‘In Cased You Missed It’ covers all of your local and national headlines of your day - all in one place.

Here is the top stories from Thursday.

Local Headlines

National Headlines

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.