Advertisement

ICYMI: August 27

In Case You Missed It.
In Case You Missed It.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A plea for face masks by one high school senior; a debate on whether or not restaurants should close on game day; and a college football coach weighing in ’Black Lives Matter:’ ‘In Cased You Missed It’ covers all of your local and national headlines of your day - all in one place.

Here is the top stories from Thursday.

Local Headlines

National Headlines

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“It’s been a juggling act:” Judge sides with FEA and lifts stay in school reopen lawsuit

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County schools are still set to open on Aug. 31 following a judge's decision to lift the stay on the FEA lawsuit

News

FEA lawsuit reactions

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Cardboard Cut-outs as movie seat fillers in Ocala

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Judge appeals school reopen lawsuit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19 - 6pm

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Columbia High School senior pleads for mask mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
To mask or not to mask? A Columbia County student gave a passionate speech to the school board, urging them to require masks in schools. The high school senior believes this battle is necessary to keep students safe.

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In April, along with roughly 170 other hospitals, the North Florida Regional Medical Center joined the National Mayo Clinic Extended Access Program to study convalescent plasma.

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Flying fox receives therapy for osteoarthritis at Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida is treating a bat from Lubee Bat Conservancy with laser therapy.

News

Ocala civic theater filling its seats with cutouts

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Ocala Civic Theater is taking its cue from the MLB and filling its seats with cutouts.