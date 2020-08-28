Advertisement

Lawsuit to Block Governor’s Supreme Court Pick Not Over Yet

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCJB) -

In an unusual ruling the Florida Supreme Court said the Governor and Judicial Nominating Commission overstepped their authority by choosing an unqualified candidate to serve on the state’s highest court.

The court decided not to block the appointment, at least for now.

Prior to 2019, Florida’s Supreme Court had at least one black justice for four straight decades.

In May, the Governor picked Jamaican-American Renatha Francis to serve as justice, but her appointment is in question.

“She never should have been appointed,” said State Representative Geraldine Thompson.

Thompson sued to block the appointment because Francis hasn’t been a member of the Florida Bar for the required ten years.

“We should not have unqualified, ineligible individuals on the highest court,” said Thompson.

Thompson asked the State Supreme Court to require the JNC to produce a new list of candidates for the Governor to choose from, in hopes another black justice could be appointed.

In an odd ruling, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed the Governor and JNC were wrong to consider Francis.

“The court clearly recognized… that the governor’s office exceeded, or did not comply, with the applicable protocols,” said FSU law professor Mark Schlakman.

While the court said it couldn’t require a new list of candidates to be created, it did explain the correct remedy for Thompson to seek.

She’d have to ask for the Governor to pick from the existing list, which includes no black candidates.

“I want diversity. I also believe in meritocracy, where we all advanced based on our merits and we don’t play by the same rules,” said Thompson.

Thompson does intend to file a revised complaint before the Monday deadline, all but guaranteeing Francis’ appointment will be blocked.

Francis will reach her ten year bar membership mark on September 24th.

It is unclear if there still exists a pathway for her to keep her appointment at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Florida Gateway College gets $2.3 million grant for Commercial Driving training facility

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The grant will be used for the school's CDL program as well as local first responder's practice.

Local

“They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Family members of the two juvenile boys killed in Melrose on Wednesday speak up about how recent donations to a gofundme campaign will be used to help the family grieve and move past the tragic killings.

News

MCPS students finish first week of school

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
Friday completed the first week of school for students in Marion County.

News

MCPS students finish first week of school - 6PM

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Families consider private school learning option

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Small class sizes and a safe space are a couple of ways a north-central Florida private school is attracting families during this pandemic. Cornerstone Academy opened their doors a few weeks ago, but with public schools in Alachua County set to open on Monday, many families are taking a closer look at the private school option.

News

FEA lawsuit stay reinstated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The stay on a judge’s order allowing local districts the choice of whether to reopen schools is back. What does that mean?

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters accepting applications for children, mentors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mentors are matched one-on-one with children who have similar interests or backgrounds.

News

Bat in Micanopy area tests positive for rabies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County issued an alert on Friday, telling residents to stay aware of their surroundings.

News

GRU crews helping with Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
GRU crews continue to help Louisiana residents after Hurricane Laura ravaged the area.

News

GRU crews help with Hurricane Laura recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago