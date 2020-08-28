Many primary election mail-in ballots cast, not all counted

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a record-breaking use of mail-in ballots during the primary election last week.

But not all those votes were counted.

Some were rejected for signatures that either didn’t match or were missing.

Marion County had the most rejected mail-in ballots with 326, more than 90% of those were missing signatures.

160 were rejected in Alachua County about a quarter of those ballots’ signatures did not match the one on file.

County-by-County Breakdown:

Alachua County:

43 signatures rejected for not matching the file

117 were rejected for having NO signature on them

160 total rejected

Bradford County:

2 signatures rejected for no signature or no matching signature

2 total rejected

Columbia County:

9 signatures rejected for not matching the file

15 were rejected for having NO signature on them

24 total rejected

Dixie County:

11 total rejected for no signature or no matching signature

11 total rejected

Gilchrist County:

2 rejected for not matching the file

3 were rejected for having NO signature on them

5 total rejected

Levy County:

25 rejected for no signature or no matching signature

25 total rejected

Marion County:

26 rejected for not matching the file

300 were rejected for having NO signature on them

326 total rejected

Union County:

3 rejected for not matching the file

3 rejected for having NO signature on them

6 total rejected

