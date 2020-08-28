Many primary election mail-in ballots cast, not all counted
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a record-breaking use of mail-in ballots during the primary election last week.
But not all those votes were counted.
Some were rejected for signatures that either didn’t match or were missing.
Marion County had the most rejected mail-in ballots with 326, more than 90% of those were missing signatures.
160 were rejected in Alachua County about a quarter of those ballots’ signatures did not match the one on file.
County-by-County Breakdown:
Alachua County:
- 43 signatures rejected for not matching the file
- 117 were rejected for having NO signature on them
- 160 total rejected
Bradford County:
- 2 signatures rejected for no signature or no matching signature
- 2 total rejected
Columbia County:
- 9 signatures rejected for not matching the file
- 15 were rejected for having NO signature on them
- 24 total rejected
Dixie County:
- 11 total rejected for no signature or no matching signature
- 11 total rejected
Gilchrist County:
- 2 rejected for not matching the file
- 3 were rejected for having NO signature on them
- 5 total rejected
Levy County:
- 25 rejected for no signature or no matching signature
- 25 total rejected
Marion County:
- 26 rejected for not matching the file
- 300 were rejected for having NO signature on them
- 326 total rejected
Union County:
- 3 rejected for not matching the file
- 3 rejected for having NO signature on them
- 6 total rejected
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.