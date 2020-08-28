Advertisement

Marion County public schools to play six games

Teams can play scrimmages as early as Sept. 18
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB)-Marion County teams will be close to home this fall and will play their regular season within county lines out of concern for COVID-19. The county’s public schools have adopted a six-game season that will start Sept. 25, although scrimmages are permitted one week before that provided that no fans are allowed. Each school will receive a bye during the seven-week season.

2020 Marion County Football Schedule:

Sept. 25

Forest @ North Marion

West Port @ Belleview

Dunnellon @ Lake Weir

Vanguard--bye

Oct. 2

Belleview @ Dunnellon

North Marion @ West Port

Vanguard @ Forest

Lake Weir--bye

Oct. 9

West Port @ Vanguard

Dunnellon @ North Marion

Lake Weir @ Belleview

Forest--bye

Oct. 16

Lake Weir @ West Port

Belleview @ Forest

North Marion @ Vanguard

Dunnellon--bye

Oct. 23

North Marion @ Lake Weir

Vanguard @ Dunnellon

Forest @ West Port

Belleview--bye

Oct. 30

Dunnellon @ Forest

Lake Weir @ Vanguard

Belleview @ North Marion

West Port--bye

Nov. 6

Vanguard @ Belleview

West Port @ Dunnellon

Forest @ Lake Weir

North Marion--bye

