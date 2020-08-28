Marion County public schools to play six games
Teams can play scrimmages as early as Sept. 18
MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB)-Marion County teams will be close to home this fall and will play their regular season within county lines out of concern for COVID-19. The county’s public schools have adopted a six-game season that will start Sept. 25, although scrimmages are permitted one week before that provided that no fans are allowed. Each school will receive a bye during the seven-week season.
2020 Marion County Football Schedule:
Sept. 25
Forest @ North Marion
West Port @ Belleview
Dunnellon @ Lake Weir
Vanguard--bye
Oct. 2
Belleview @ Dunnellon
North Marion @ West Port
Vanguard @ Forest
Lake Weir--bye
Oct. 9
West Port @ Vanguard
Dunnellon @ North Marion
Lake Weir @ Belleview
Forest--bye
Oct. 16
Lake Weir @ West Port
Belleview @ Forest
North Marion @ Vanguard
Dunnellon--bye
Oct. 23
North Marion @ Lake Weir
Vanguard @ Dunnellon
Forest @ West Port
Belleview--bye
Oct. 30
Dunnellon @ Forest
Lake Weir @ Vanguard
Belleview @ North Marion
West Port--bye
Nov. 6
Vanguard @ Belleview
West Port @ Dunnellon
Forest @ Lake Weir
North Marion--bye
