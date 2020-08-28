MCPS students finish first week of school

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday was the first day of school for more than 30,000 Marion County students for both MCPSonline and in-person learning.

MCPS Pubic Relations Director, Kevin Christian said one of the more notable challenges for virtual students for the first week of school was technology issues, such as the internet connection at home.

One of the things he said wasn’t a challenge for students attending school in person was making sure they wore their masks.

“I’ve been to probably 15 or 16 different schools this week of all grade levels and quite honestly I have not seen that to be an issue fortunately. Our students know that they must wear a mask. It’s a part of who they are at school now, just like the rest of us,” Christian said.

Transportation is also often a challenge during the first week of school Christian added. If parents have questions about their child’s bus, they can call the Transportation Hotline at 352-671-7050.

TV20 also tagged along with one Ocala mom Friday as she went to pick up her kids from school.

Pamela Cunningham gets her two children a snack after picking them up from school.

This was their first full week back inside the classroom.

“Hearing the kids talk about their day at school has been amazing. Them getting to see their friends, learning new songs, new games, new spelling words, new math problems. It’s nice to know that they have something that’s their’s again,” Cunningham said.

Since march both kids have been at home spending most of the day inside, but now Cunningham said she’s glad that the family is getting back into a more normal routine.

“This gives them the chance to be out and get into a routine that we’ve not had for quite some time,” Cunningham added.

While it was scary at first, Cunningham said she feels that her children are safe.

“This has probably been one of the hardest decisions I’ve made as a parent but I think that my anxiousness and my anxiety has really calmed down since we’re kind of in the thick of things and so far it’s going okay. I feel safe with them going to school,” she said.

Cunningham added that she’s finding that not much is different from last year, giving her family a great sense of normalcy.

The school district saw an increase of 3,875 students attending school on Friday. Brick-and-mortar students made up 66% of the total number while 34% of students attended MCPSonline.

