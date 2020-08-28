Organization grants $2.5 million to expand mental health services for public elementary schools
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization is expanding mental health services to children in Alachua County public elementary schools.
The Community Foundation of North Central Florida is granting up to $2.5 million for the services.
The money will be used to pay for mental health counselors for up to 3 years.
For the past 4 years, the organization has paid for social workers at Rawlings, Idylwild, Lake Forest, and Metcalfe elementary schools.
