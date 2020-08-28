Advertisement

Petition calls for creation of new county in North Central Florida

Springs County Petition
Springs County Petition(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The push continues for the creation of a new county in North Central Florida.

Newberry City Commissioner Tim Marden has created a petition calling for the creation of Springs County.

The petition is addressed to the Florida legislature.

The proposal would split Alachua County in half.

With the City of Alachua, Archer, High Springs, Jonesville, and Newberry forming Springs County.

At last check, the petition has nearly reached its goal of 5,000 signatures.

