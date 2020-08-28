Advertisement

“They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

By Landon Harrar
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kolby Baker will never see his two younger siblings again.

“They had like an inseparable bond,” Baker told TV20 in an exclusive interview on Friday. “They both had major things going for them. I know Robert was a major baseball star and played travel ball. He was going to start playing football this year, and we convinced him to play football this year because he’s a bigger boy. They always had great dreams.”

Tayten, 12, and Robert, 14, Baker were found dead in their home on Wednesday morning; 48 hours later investigators arrested Mark Wilson Jr.

Wilson, the aunt’s boyfriend, was placed in custody Thursday night.

“We were actually able to recover the two weapons used in the murder, one of which was a hammer and the other a knife,” said Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach.

“Mark Wilson Jr. has a long list of previous criminal charges on his record involving drugs and property crimes, some he even did time in prison for,” added DeLoach. “One thing he does not have on his previous record is any violent crimes.”

This was confirmed by a quick TV20 records search.

Through the help of family friend Kim Rigney, Kolby and his older brother have started a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised more than $8000 to help pay for funeral costs and professional mental health assistance for the four-year-old who was in the house but uninjured.

“They’re already getting him professional help. He’s seeing someone because he saw too much that a 4-year old should not have to see,” said Rigney. “They’re trying to get help for him and for Sarah who is obviously completely traumatized.”

Rigeny says the family is overwhelmed with the community support which keeps coming in.

“The family as a whole is more appreciative of that than anybody will ever realize.” Kolby added, “We ask for prayers and everything as well.”

State Attorney RJ Larizza says prosecutors are looking at pursuing the death penalty but must speak with the family first.

