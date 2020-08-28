Advertisement

UF IFAS hosts program on organic and sustainable methods for home gardeners

Box of produce
Box of produce(Pixabay)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home gardeners can get a lesson on organic and sustainable methods Friday morning.

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is hosting a program from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., covering the essentials of producing a garden or food crop organically and sustainably.

The program is free.

To register for the event, sign up here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“It’s been a juggling act:” Judge sides with FEA and lifts stay in school reopen lawsuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Alachua County schools are still set to open on Aug. 31 following a judge's decision to lift the stay on the FEA lawsuit

News

FEA lawsuit reactions

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

ICYMI: August 27

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
‘In Cased You Missed It’ covers all of your local and national headlines of your day - all in one place.

News

Cardboard Cut-outs as movie seat fillers in Ocala

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Latest News

News

Judge appeals school reopen lawsuit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19 - 6pm

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Columbia High School senior pleads for mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
To mask or not to mask? A Columbia County student gave a passionate speech to the school board, urging them to require masks in schools. The high school senior believes this battle is necessary to keep students safe.

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people with COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In April, along with roughly 170 other hospitals, the North Florida Regional Medical Center joined the National Mayo Clinic Extended Access Program to study convalescent plasma.

News

NCFL convalescent plasma study helps treat more than 170 people

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Flying fox receives therapy for osteoarthritis at Florida

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The University of Florida is treating a bat from Lubee Bat Conservancy with laser therapy.