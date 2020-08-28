UF IFAS hosts program on organic and sustainable methods for home gardeners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home gardeners can get a lesson on organic and sustainable methods Friday morning.
The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences is hosting a program from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., covering the essentials of producing a garden or food crop organically and sustainably.
The program is free.
To register for the event, sign up here.
