Alachua County home catches fire

Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) -

Residents of a home in Alachua Co. are safe after fire fighters put out a fire at their home.

Alachua County Fire Rescue said the fire happened in the northwest part of the county.

They say they were able to limit most of the damage to the garage and some portions of the main building.

The fire was out out in half-an-hour.

There were no injuries and the pets also managed to get out safely.

