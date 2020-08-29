Axe-throwing bar comes to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Throwing sharp objects isn’t usually encouraged unless you’re at Gainesville’s newest venue, where axe-throwing is the whole point.

It’s actually an axe-throwing bar with 9 lanes and two targets per lane. However, right now the bar section has yet to be completed.

“Once all of this COVID is over we’re all waiting for the day.” says co-founder of Hatchetbury Suzanne Gilbert. “We do have a wall we’ll knockdown and have 3000 square feet extra where we already have all the plumbing and electric done for the bar so this will be phase two.”

The way it works is you sign up online for a session, show up wearing close-toed shoes, get handed an axe, and start throwing.

“We highly encourage bookings,” said Gilbert. “So if you’re online and want to make a booking and it’s a group of up to three it’s one hour. If it’s a group of two or more it’s 2 hours.”

“I’d say probably within 5 or 6 throws you can get the understanding of it.” Says Brandon Palmer who has been competitively throwing axes for 2 years. “After about 20-30 minutes of throwing you can find your rhythm and really pick up the pace and throw.”

There is a concession area where you can buy drinks with a limit of two alcoholic drinks per person per session. There is also a VIP room that can host up to 20 people at once.

“Out of any of the venues I’ve been to in Florida this is one of the few I could see a major tournament coming to.” Said palmer. “Just because of the space and location.”

All ages are welcome. It is cheaper to book online than just show up in person. Prices are $25 dollars for an hour and $40 dollars for two hours.

