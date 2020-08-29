Community food giveaway helps fight food insecurity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Women Working With Women, Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church, Farm Share along with the Gainesville Police Department, Senator Keith Perry, and the Alachua County Sheriffs Office hosted a food giveaway on Saturday morning.

“We’re putting food on peoples table,” said Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones.

People drove up to different tables popped open their trunk, and everything from chicken to milk was loaded in their trunks.

The president of Women Working With Women Belinda Smith said it means so much to her to help the community.

“We really enjoy helping the community, and this is just one way we can give back. Right now, during the pandemic, there is no other thing that we should be doing right now but serving the community.”

Chief Jones was one of the many volunteers working at the event.

“The community comes together to serve. We are trying to serve people in need. Gainesville has been good for that throughout the years.”

Senator Keith Perry believes these events are vital for the community during this time.

“If you see the cars lined up just hundreds and hundreds of cars that they are going to feed today and get food for. So there is a big need out there.”

This giveaway is just the start.

“This again is a temporary solution that is much needed. We have to look at long term solutions as well,” said Senator Perry.

The issue of food insecurity can impact anyone.

“Hunger doesn’t know religion,” said Myron James of Bethel Seventh-day Adventist Church. “It doesn’t know race. An opportunity to come out here and help feed the hungry is just inspirational.”

As for the future, Smith believes these giveaways need to continue in the community.

“First of all because of the pandemic and because of the reality that people are unemployed and some people that lost their jobs are working at home part-time this field day that we are doing here needs to be done on a regular basis until the pandemic ends.”

Smith is working with the city to determine a date and location for the next giveaway.

