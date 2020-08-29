Advertisement

Dan Mullen speaks out about BLM protest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Among the many students protesting in Gainesville on Friday, the Gator football team, along with head coach Dan Mullen, took part.

Many UF football players, who are majority Black, have been vocal on social media speaking out against racial injustice. The recent wave of support came in the wake of of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot in the back by police seven times.

Mullen said in a video conference Saturday that he wants to understand his players better, because it’s his job to not only develop them as athletes, but as young men.

“I’m supportive of our guys. You hear me talk about education. That’s a challenge for everybody,” Mullen said. “Try to educate yourself in what goes on in the world, and try to educate yourself about other people. okay as a parent, I mean, my son’s 11 so a couple years from now he’s gonna go out with his friends and get in a car and go out on Friday night with a friend so I’m hoping they don’t do stupid things, they make smart decisions, they’re safe and I’m kind of worried they don’t get a car accident or one of those. I’m not worried about is someone going to pull them over for the way they look, and maybe treat them poorly.”

Mullen also said in a post on Twitter that he is encouraging others to do the same. He’s challenged everyone to not wait until tomorrow to make a difference, but make that difference today.

