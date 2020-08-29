High school teams make preseason push

(WCJB) -One week before their season opening matchup, the P.K. Yonge and Trenton football teams hosted an intrasquad scrimmage and media night, respectively, and welcomed players’ families for an evening of socially-distanced fun. The Blue Wave visit the Tigers next Friday night at 7:30, one of several NCFL matchups set for Sept. 4. Other teams will kick off Sept. 11 or later out of concern for Coronavirus spread.

High School Football Regular Season: Sept. 4

Santa Fe @ Suwannee

Lakeside Christian @ Oak Hall

Newberry @ Hawthorne

Bradford @ Baker County

Ocala Christian @ Bronson

Maclay @ Branford

PK Yonge @ Trenton

High School Football Kickoff Classics: Sept. 4

Trinity Christian @ Buchholz

Saint Francis @ St. Joseph Academy

Interlachen @ Crescent City

