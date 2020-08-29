High school teams make preseason push
Blue Wave, Tigers in 2020 preps
(WCJB) -One week before their season opening matchup, the P.K. Yonge and Trenton football teams hosted an intrasquad scrimmage and media night, respectively, and welcomed players’ families for an evening of socially-distanced fun. The Blue Wave visit the Tigers next Friday night at 7:30, one of several NCFL matchups set for Sept. 4. Other teams will kick off Sept. 11 or later out of concern for Coronavirus spread.
High School Football Regular Season: Sept. 4
Santa Fe @ Suwannee
Lakeside Christian @ Oak Hall
Newberry @ Hawthorne
Bradford @ Baker County
Ocala Christian @ Bronson
Maclay @ Branford
PK Yonge @ Trenton
High School Football Kickoff Classics: Sept. 4
Trinity Christian @ Buchholz
Saint Francis @ St. Joseph Academy
Interlachen @ Crescent City
