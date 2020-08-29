“I think it’s a big step in the right direction:” Athletes, students and coaches line University Avenue in support of Black Lives Matter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds spent their Friday fighting for racial justice in Gainesville.

“I think it’s a big step in the right direction,” said University of Florida basketball player Scottie Lewis.

That big step took the crowd of about 300 from University Avenue and 13th St. to Bo Diddley Plaza chanting for change.

Lewis considers himself an athlete activist and led by example as team members, other student-athletes, and coaches followed in support.

“Basically that when there’s a will there’s a way,” said Lewis. “This is a huge marathon. What we’re trying to accomplish is something that people who set a foundation before us tried to accomplish. So it might not be fixed during our time but we can set a foundation for those after us and make sure they know that we were fighting for them to be better.”

The crowd yelled, “say his name, Jacob Blake. Say her name, Breonna Taylor.”

Giving a voice to the voiceless is a feat that Lewis says athletes can do together, despite having masks on.

Third-year UF Levin School of Law student Vieux Toure said it’s important to not only speak up but to show up when it matters the most.

“As a UF student I want to show like black students that they can go onto to being lawyers, doctors, whatever they want to be,” said Toure.

Toure wanted to bring awareness not only to black students at UF but to an experience that hits close to home.

“Someone who I knew growing up kamal flowers, my age, 24, black man,” said Toure. “He was murdered by police this summer in my hometown New Rochelle, New York. And the officers haven’t been indicted or arraigned in anyway. So I just want to say justice for Kamal Flowers.”

Toure hopes more people in the community can speak up for those who no longer can.

