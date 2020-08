GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Book-worms got the chance to celebrate some of their favorite places to read, virtually.

Indie Bookstore Day was Saturday after having been postponed in April due to the pandemic.

Third House Books in Gainesville hosted the virtual celebration and gave away journals, books, and tote bags as part of the event.

